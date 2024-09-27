Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1986 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,65 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
