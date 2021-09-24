Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 1425 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
