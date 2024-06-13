Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
