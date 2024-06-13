Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

