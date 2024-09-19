Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Tombac (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Tombac

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 28, 2000.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1949 All Polish coins Polish tombac coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search