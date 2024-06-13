Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,700. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1678 $
Price in auction currency 6200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search