Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,700. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1678 $
Price in auction currency 6200 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
