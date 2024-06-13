Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,700. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3)