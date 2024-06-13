Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 4,9 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
