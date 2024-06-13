Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1949 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search