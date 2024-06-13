Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1986 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1986 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
