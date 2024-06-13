Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1986 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1986 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1986 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1986 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place July 11, 2023.

Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

