Pattern 50 Groszy 1957. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 4,8 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1957
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1957 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
