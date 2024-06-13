Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1957. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1957 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1957 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,8 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1957 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1957 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search