Pattern 50 Groszy 1957. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1957 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition UNC (31) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) SP63 (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (6)

Numimarket (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

WCN (13)

WDA - MiM (3)