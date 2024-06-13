Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1957. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1957
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1957 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
938 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
