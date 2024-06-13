Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1957. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1957 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1957 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1957 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
938 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1957 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

