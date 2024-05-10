Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1957 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 58,631,470
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1957
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1957 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3465 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
