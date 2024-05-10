Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1957 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1957 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1957 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 58,631,470

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1957 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3465 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1957 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
