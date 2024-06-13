Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1957. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1957
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1957 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4463 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
