Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 21,257,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1987 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
