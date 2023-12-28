Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 21,257,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1987 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

