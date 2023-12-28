50 Groszy 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1987 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.

