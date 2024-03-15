Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1975 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 25,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1975
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1975 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS68 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
