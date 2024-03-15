Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1975 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1975 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1975 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1975 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Wójcicki (12)
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS68 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

