50 Groszy 1967 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,027,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1967
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1967 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3221 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
