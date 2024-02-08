50 Groszy 1967 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1967 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3221 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

