Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1967 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1967 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1967 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,027,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1967 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3221 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1967 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

