50 Groszy 1977 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 50,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1977 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
