Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1977 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1977 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1977 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 50,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1977 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1977 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search