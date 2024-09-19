Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Poland
1977
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Home
Catalog
Poland
1977
Coins of Poland 1977
Select a category
All
Сirculation
Commemorative (Gold)
Commemorative (Silver)
Pattern
Circulation coins
20 Zlotych 1977 MW Marceli Nowotko
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
9
10 Zlotych 1977 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
10
10 Zlotych 1977 MW AJ 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
3
5 Zlotych 1977
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
18
2 Zlote 1977 WK
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
11
1 Zloty 1977 MW
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
52
50 Groszy 1977 MW
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
23
20 Groszy 1977 MW
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
25
10 Groszy 1977 MW
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
19
Gold commemorative coins
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Fryderyk Chopin
Gold
Average price
550 $
Sales
1
116
Silver commemorative coins
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Bison
Silver
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
80
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Henryk Sienkiewicz
Silver
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
46
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Wladyslaw Reymont
Silver
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
50
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Wawel Royal Castle
Silver
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
52
Pattern coins
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Nickel
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
46
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Gold
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Aluminum
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
2
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Copper
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Silver
Average price
390 $
Sales
0
7
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Bison
Nickel
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
27
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Bison
Silver
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
34
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Barbus
Nickel
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
28
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Barbus
Silver
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
24
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
Nickel
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
26
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
Silver
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
7
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
Nickel
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
26
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
Silver
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
8
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
Nickel
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
20
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
Silver
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
8
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
Nickel
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
32
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
Silver
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
7
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
Nickel
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
23
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
Silver
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
Nickel
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
26
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
Silver
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
11
20 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Maria Konopnicka
Nickel
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
28
20 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Maria Konopnicka
Copper-Nickel
Average price
880 $
Sales
0
1
1 Zloty 1977 MW Pattern
Copper-Nickel
Average price
750 $
Sales
0
4
Best offers
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction
Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Category
Close
???
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send