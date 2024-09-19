Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1977

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1977 MW Marceli Nowotko
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1977 MW Marceli Nowotko
20 Zlotych 1977 MW Marceli Nowotko
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1977 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1977 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1977 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1977 MW AJ 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1977 MW AJ 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
10 Zlotych 1977 MW AJ 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1977
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1977
5 Zlotych 1977
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Zlote 1977 WK
Reverse 2 Zlote 1977 WK
2 Zlote 1977 WK
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Zloty 1977 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1977 MW
1 Zloty 1977 MW
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 50 Groszy 1977 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1977 MW
50 Groszy 1977 MW
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 20 Groszy 1977 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1977 MW
20 Groszy 1977 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 10 Groszy 1977 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1977 MW
10 Groszy 1977 MW
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 19

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Fryderyk Chopin
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Fryderyk Chopin Gold
Average price 550 $
Sales
1 116

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Bison
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Bison
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Bison Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Henryk Sienkiewicz
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Henryk Sienkiewicz
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Henryk Sienkiewicz Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Wladyslaw Reymont
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Wladyslaw Reymont
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Wladyslaw Reymont Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Wawel Royal Castle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Wawel Royal Castle
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Wawel Royal Castle Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 52

Pattern coins

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Aluminum
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Copper
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Silver
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Bison
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Bison
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Bison Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Bison
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Bison
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Bison Silver
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Barbus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Barbus
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Barbus Nickel
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Barbus
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Barbus
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Barbus Silver
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Henryk Sienkiewicz Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wladyslaw Reymont Silver
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle
100 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Wawel Royal Castle Silver
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Maria Konopnicka
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Maria Konopnicka
20 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Maria Konopnicka Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Maria Konopnicka
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Maria Konopnicka
20 Zlotych 1977 MW Pattern Maria Konopnicka Copper-Nickel
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Zloty 1977 MW Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1977 MW Pattern
1 Zloty 1977 MW Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search