100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,050
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1977 "Bison" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2670 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 61 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
