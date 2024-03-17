Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7191 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (3) Condition (slab) SP68 (1) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)