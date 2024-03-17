Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7191 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
