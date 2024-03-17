Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7191 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

