10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1977 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (2) AU55 (2) Service NGC (7)