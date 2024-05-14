Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1977 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1977 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

