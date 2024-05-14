Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1977 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 25,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1977 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1977 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
