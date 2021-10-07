Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1977 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1977 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
711 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
