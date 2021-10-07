Pattern 1 Zloty 1977 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1977 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

