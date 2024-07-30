Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24883 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Frühwald (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (7)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (10)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search