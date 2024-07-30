Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24883 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
554 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1977 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search