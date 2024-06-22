Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,400
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Bison" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2395 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

