Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Bison" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2395 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Bison", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

