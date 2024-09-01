Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1)