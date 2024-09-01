Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
