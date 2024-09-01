Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1180 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1977 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 2000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search