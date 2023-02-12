Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
