Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2020
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
2234 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
