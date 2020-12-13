Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

