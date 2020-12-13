Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1977 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
2234 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
