Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1977 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 50,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1977 . This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS68 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search