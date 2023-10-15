5 Zlotych 1977 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1977 . This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

