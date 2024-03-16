Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1977 "Maria Konopnicka" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numimarket (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1977 "Maria Konopnicka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search