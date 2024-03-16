Pattern 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1977 "Maria Konopnicka" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (18) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (14)

Numimarket (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wu-eL (1)