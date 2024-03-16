Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1977 "Maria Konopnicka" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
