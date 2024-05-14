Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
