Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Henryk Sienkiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

