Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1977 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1977 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1977 "Marceli Nowotko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

