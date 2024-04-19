Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 20,150

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

