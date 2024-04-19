100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (35) UNC (11) XF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF69 (9) PF68 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service PCGS (6) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

BAC (3)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (3)

Darabanth (1)

Frühwald (1)

HERVERA (2)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (5)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (2)