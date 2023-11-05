2 Zlote 1977 WK (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1977 with mark WK. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

