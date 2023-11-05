Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1977 WK (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1977 with mark WK. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
