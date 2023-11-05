Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1977 WK (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1977 WK - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1977 WK - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 50,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1977 with mark WK. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1977 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

