Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1977 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1977 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place November 6, 1999.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1977 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1977 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

