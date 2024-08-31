10 Zlotych 1977 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1977 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place November 6, 1999.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (1)