10 Zlotych 1977 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1977 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place November 6, 1999.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1977 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
