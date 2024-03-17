Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 330. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (3)