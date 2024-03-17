Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 330. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
