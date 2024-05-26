Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1977 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 65,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1977 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 859 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
