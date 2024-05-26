Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1977 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1977 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1977 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 65,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1977 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 859 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (5)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (12)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (11)
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

