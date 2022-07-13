Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1977 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1977 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1977 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 80,730,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1977 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WDA - MiM (16)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

