Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1977 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1977 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
