Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wladyslaw Reymont". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wladyslaw Reymont", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
