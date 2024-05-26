Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,2 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1666 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,325. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

