100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
