100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (29) UNC (22) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (4) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (4) PCG (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (3)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (4)

WCN (18)

Wójcicki (5)

Wu-eL (2)