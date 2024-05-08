Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

