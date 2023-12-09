Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,8 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Bison" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2554 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 820 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Bison" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Bison", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1977 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search