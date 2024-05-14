Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search