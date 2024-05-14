Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

