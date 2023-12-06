10 Groszy 1977 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1977 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

