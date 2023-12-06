Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1977 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1977
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1977 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
