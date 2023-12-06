Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1977 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1977 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1977 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1977 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1977 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

