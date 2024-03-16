Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

