Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 MW "Wawel Royal Castle". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1977 "Wawel Royal Castle" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

