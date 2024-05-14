50 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (9) MS65 (14) Service NGC (22) PCGS (6)

