Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse 50 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 59,393,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1949 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search