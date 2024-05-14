Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 59,393,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
