50 Groszy 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 7,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1971
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
