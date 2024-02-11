Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1971 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1971 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 7,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1971 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1527 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1971 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search