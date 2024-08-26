Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1971

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1971 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG Fisherman
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG Fisherman
5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG Fisherman
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 166
Obverse 2 Zlote 1971 MW Sheaves and fruits
Reverse 2 Zlote 1971 MW Sheaves and fruits
2 Zlote 1971 MW Sheaves and fruits
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 90
Obverse 1 Zloty 1971 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1971 MW
1 Zloty 1971 MW
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse 50 Groszy 1971 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1971 MW
50 Groszy 1971 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 20 Groszy 1971 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1971 MW
20 Groszy 1971 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 10 Groszy 1971 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1971 MW
10 Groszy 1971 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 5 Groszy 1971 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1971 MW
5 Groszy 1971 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 20

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ World Food Day
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ World Food Day
10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ World Food Day
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 16

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1971 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW Pattern FAO
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW Pattern FAO
10 Zlotych 1971 MW Pattern FAO Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW Pattern FAO
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW Pattern FAO
10 Zlotych 1971 MW Pattern FAO Copper-Nickel
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern FAO
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern FAO
10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern FAO Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern FAO
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern FAO
10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern FAO Copper-Nickel
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN Pattern FAO
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN Pattern FAO
10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN Pattern FAO Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN Pattern FAO
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN Pattern FAO
10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN Pattern FAO Copper-Nickel
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising
10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising Copper-Nickel
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 1
