Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1971
Circulation coins
10 Zlotych 1971 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 18
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
10 Zlotych 1971 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price —
Sales
0 0
10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 26
10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising Copper-Nickel
Average price —
Sales
0 0
10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ Pattern 50 Years of III Silesian Uprising Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 30
Category
Year
Search