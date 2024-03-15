Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1971
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1971 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
