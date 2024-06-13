Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2522 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

