Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 683. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

