Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "FAO". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1971
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 683. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
