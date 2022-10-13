Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,7 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" with mark MW JJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,250. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

