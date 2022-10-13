Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,7 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1971
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" with mark MW JJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,250. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
