Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,9 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

